Three Russian nuclear submarines to take part in main naval parade — commander

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Knyaz Vladimir, the Vepr, and the Orel nuclear submarines will take part in the main naval parade this year, Russian Defense Ministry told journalists Tuesday, citing Russian Navy commander Nikolay Yevmenov.

"For the first time, this main naval parade will include three nuclear submarines at once. First and foremost, the newest Knyaz Vladimir strategic missile submarine cruiser of the Borei-A Project. This is the first time a Borei-A class submarine will take part in a parade. Besides, Vepr and Orel submarines will arrive to take part in the parade, as well," the commander said.

Currently, all three submarines march from the north to the Baltics. According to the commander, the submarines would arrive in Kronstadt between July 8 and 10.