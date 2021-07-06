Ambitions prevent countries from creating anti-terrorism coalition — Russian official

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The geopolitical ambitions of certain countries hinder efforts to create an international coalition to combat terrorism, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yuri Kokov told reporters, commenting on the new version of the National Security Strategy on Tuesday.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly calls for establishing a broad international coalition to fight terrorism at meetings with his foreign partners and various international events. "However, the geopolitical ambitions of certain countries continue to hinder efforts to implement the initiative. Terrorists then take advantage of these contradictions, the lack of unity and objective difficulties related to our approaches," Kokov emphasized.

"As coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted, terrorist cells may resume their activities very quickly," he warned.

He concluded that the new strategy’s goal was to improve the organization and implementation of comprehensive measures aimed at ensuring national security in various areas.

The Russian president earlier signed a decree approving the new version of the National Security Strategy. The previous one took effect on December 31, 2015.