Foreign special services step up activity against Russia - Security Council

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The activity of destructive forces in Russia and abroad and intelligence and disruptive operations by foreign special services are becoming increasingly intensive, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Alexander Grebenkin said on Monday, commenting on the country’s updated national security strategy.

"Lately, there have been increasingly intensive actions by destructive forces abroad and inside Russia, which are building up the attempts to use existing social and economic problems in the Russian Federation to weaken its internal unity, inspire and radicalize the protest movement, support marginal groups and split Russian society," Grebenkin stated.

As the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council pointed out, "simultaneously, purposeful efforts are gaining momentum to erode traditional values, distort world history and Russia’s role in it, rehabilitate Nazism, stimulate inter-ethnic and inter-confessional contradictions and manipulations in the information sphere."

"Special services and organizations of foreign states continue active intelligence and disruptive operations, using their controlled Russian public association and individuals, in particular," he stressed.