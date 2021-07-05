Moscow does not discuss deployment of forces in Afghanistan with Kabul — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia does not discuss deployment of its military contingent in Afghanistan with Kabul amid the ongoing escalation near Afghan borders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"No, no discussions take place in this regard," the spokesman said.

On Monday, border control forces of Tajikistan reported that over 1,000 Afghan soldiers retreated to the Tajik territory after a fight with Taliban militants. There have been several cases of forced crossing of the Tajik border by the Afghan military in the past two weeks.

Earlier, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas stated that the situation in northern Afghanistan causes serious concerns in the organization. He stated that Tajikistan must be provided with assistance in protection of its southern border. On July 1, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council adopted a statement about its concerns over the situation in Afghanistan and called on all political forces within the country to engage in the peace process.