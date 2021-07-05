Artillery troops wipe out enemy command posts in Urals drills

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Artillery troops of Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a notional enemy’s fortified command posts during drills at the Totsky practice range in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"Under the scenario of the drills, the teams of Orlan unmanned aerial vehicles detected the enemy’s positions. The crews of Msta-S self-propelled artillery howitzers and Grad multiple launch rocket systems moved forward to eliminate them. The artillery batteries delivered concentrated strikes on the enemy targets from sheltered firing positions, eliminating command posts," the press office said in a statement.

The teams of Argus mobile reconnaissance posts adjusted the artillery troops’ fire. The drills involved over 1,000 troops and more than 120 items of military hardware, the statement says.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts, and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan, and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.