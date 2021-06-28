Russia’s Security Council Secretary to hold consultations with colleagues from ASEAN

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev will hold consultations via videoconference with his colleagues from the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday, according to the Security Council press service.

"On June 28, the first consultations of high representatives of Russia and the ASEAN member states in charge of security issues will take place via videoconference. The Russian Federation will be represented by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev," the statement said.

ASEAN includes ten countries of Southeast Asia: Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. In 2021, Russia and ASEAN celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beginning of relations and the 25th anniversary of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue partnership.

Russia actively interacts with other states in the formats of multilateral consultations on the security line, in particular within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) formats. In addition, since 2010, every year (with the exception of 2020, when the event was postponed due to the pandemic), wider international meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues have been held in various Russian cities.

In addition, Russia is developing bilateral security ties with the ASEAN states. In particular, in March 2021, Nikolay Patrushev visited Vietnam.