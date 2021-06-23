Space, cyberspace increasingly involved in military struggle, says Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Space and cyberspace are being increasingly involved in military struggle, while a number of countries are creating space and cyber command, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"Space and cyberspace are being increasingly involved in the military struggle," he said, adding that a number of countries are creating space and cyber command as part of their military forces, whose main task "is not to defend, but to plan and execute offensive operations in respective fields".

Hypersound, digitalization and robotization are currently coming to the fore in development of new arms, the minister emphasized.