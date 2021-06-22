Over 600 Russian troops to participate in SCO anti-terror drills in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, June 22. /TASS/. Over 600 troops of Russia’s Central Military District will participate in the Peace Mission 2021 joint anti-terror command and staff drills of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that will run in Orenburg, the District’s press office announced on Tuesday.

"The drills will take place at the Donguzsky practice range in the Orenburg region. Under the drills’ scenario, the participants will practice preparing and conducting a joint anti-terror operation involving the groupings of forces (troops) of the SCO member states," the press office said in a statement.

Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin earlier said that nine joint international drills would run on the territory of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the summer training period. The Peace Mission 2021 anti-terror drills would be the main event of troop joint training, he said.