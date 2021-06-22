Russian defense firm to feature next-generation ammo at MILEX arms show

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Technodinamika Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate special-purpose parachutes and next-generation ammunition at the MILEX-2021 international arms show in Belarus, the Technodinamika press office announced on Tuesday.

"The Technodinamika Group of the state corporation Rostec will demonstrate special-purpose parachutes and also next-generation artillery munitions at the MILEX-2021 international arms show that will run in Minsk on June 23-26," the press office said in a statement.

In particular, the exhibition will feature the Poisk parachute system created by the Ivanovo Parachute Plant for the Federal Aerial Forest Protection Service. The new parachute system is easier to handle, which makes it possible to land at the designated point in hard-to-access places in forests and promptly eliminate blazes, the press office said.

"The new products offered by Technodinamika also include new-generation artillery munitions. They comprise the 125mm 3VBM23 (Svinets-2) enhanced-power tank shell and the Mango-M experimental shell, which is an upgraded 3VBM17 (Mango) round," the statement says.

These munitions are designated to strike tanks with enhanced reactive armor and also self-propelled artillery guns and other armored targets, Technodinamika explained. Specialists of the Bakhirev Research Institute of Machine-Building (part of the Tecmash Group within Rostec) have boosted the ammunition performance characteristics, it said.

"In particular, the armor-piercing capacity of these rounds has grown by more than 20% compared to standard versions. A standard 3VBM17 round pierces a 230mm homogenous target (at a 60-degree angle of entry at a distance of 2,000 meters) whereas this figure is 280mm for the upgraded round’s experimental version and 300mm for the 3VBM23 round," the press office said.

The new munitions can strike actually the entire range of foreign armor and military hardware at a distance of over 2 km, it said.