Most of Russian troops inoculated against coronavirus, says top brass

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Most of the Russian Armed Forces have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus, and over 900,000 personnel have received COVID-19 jabs, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We have received over a million vaccine doses, and 910,000 personnel have been inoculated. We completed the vaccination campaign in our basic units already a month ago," the defense chief said.

The vaccination campaign involved special operations forces, the Navy, the Airborne Force, and aviation constant alert forces, he specified.

"After that, we switched to full vaccination, including family members," Shoigu said.

Today spring draft conscripts remain the only contingent in the Russian Armed Forces that is still undergoing the vaccination campaign, he said.

The Russian defense chief heard the reports by the commanders of military contingents abroad on the personnel’s vaccination status. As Syrian Contingent Commander Lieutenant General Yevgeny Nikiforov noted, the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the Russian troops in that country is stable.

"The personnel have been 100% inoculated. As a result, herd immunity has been formed. There are no those sick with the coronavirus infection," the general reported.

As Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov said, the peacekeepers have been 100% inoculated against the novel coronavirus, and the contingent has formed the herd immunity.

Also, the 100% vaccination campaign was carried out at the Russian Kant airbase in Kyrgyzstan.