Russia’s top brass dismisses reports Su-35 jets violated Estonian airspace

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Two Russian Su-35 fighters performed a scheduled flight over the Baltic Sea in strict compliance with the international rules of using airspace, without deviating from the designated route, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces claimed earlier on Wednesday that two Russian Su-35S fighters had violated the republic’s airspace.

"On June 15, 2021, two Su-35S aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The flight proceeded strictly along the designated route. During the flight, the planes did not deviate from the route, which is confirmed by the recording equipment data," the ministry said in a statement.

The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force have performed and perform all their flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using airspace, over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states, the statement says.

As the Estonian side claimed, the Russian fighters entered the republic’s airspace without permission and stayed there for less than a minute with their transponders turned off and with no flight plan. The General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces also alleged that the Russian fighters had no radio communication with the country’s air traffic control service.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry handed in a diplomatic note to the Russian charge d’affaires in the republic over the incident.