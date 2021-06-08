Russian, Uzbekistani commandos to hold joint drills in Siberia

YEKATERINBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Special operations forces of Russia’s Central Military District and Uzbekistan will take part in joint drills that will run in the Krasnoyarsk Region in Eastern Siberia on June 8-11, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The joint special tactical exercise of special operations forces from the Central Military District and the Republic of Uzbekistan will take place on June 8-11. In the course of the exercise, its participants will exchange combat experience, knowledge and skills in accomplishing assigned missions," the press office said in a statement.

At the first stage of the exercise, the commandos will move to an unknown area and practice a survival course, set up camp in mountainous and woody terrain and drill the procedure of the personnel’s operations at the base in case of its discovery by an enemy, the statement says.

At the second stage, the commandos will practice a number of tasks in behind the notional enemy’s line, the press office specified.

The drills will run at the Yergaki Center of Military and Sports Training, it said.