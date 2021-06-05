No plans to frighten anyone with new weapons, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to frighten anyone with new weapons that it develops like all other leading military powers, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of global news outlets organized by TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Strategic stability is highly important. We don’t plan to frighten anyone with our new weapons systems. We do develop them and have achieved some success but all countries… all the leading military powers do the same. It’s just that we are one step ahead. We understand that countries such as the US and others will sooner or later achieve the same results. This is why I think we should make agreements in advance on how we will live together in the changing world," Putin pointed out.

Strategic arms control issues, including the United States’ withdrawal from a number of key agreements, are expected to be discussed at a Russia-US summit set to take place in Geneva on June 16.