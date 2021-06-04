Russia’s military cooperation chief says all tasks successfully fulfilled in 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia successfully fulfilled its 2020 plan of military and technical cooperation, with the order book topping $50 billion, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"I can say that the tasks set by the president have been fulfilled, and the order book exceeds $50 billion, and that is why in the coming years there is confidence in the systematic work on implementing those decisions and tasks that are stipulated in the strategy of developing military-technical cooperation through 2025," Shugayev said responding to a question about his agency’s work in 2020.

The Russian defense industry is also successfully coping with its tasks within the framework of military and technical cooperation, he stressed.

"The industry is confidently working to fulfil the contractual commitments that make up this order book," he pointed out.

The past two years have been successful for Russia in the sphere of military-technical cooperation, Shugayev said. "The year 2019 was successful and the year 2020 also did not fail us," he added.

