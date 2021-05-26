Post-Soviet security bloc’s chief expresses concern over situation around Belarus

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. The situation that has emerged around Belarus causes concern, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

"Normal relationships and normal communications have been ruptured. This causes concern. All the ongoing developments around Belarus cannot be called normal," the Moscow-led bloc’s chief said at a meeting of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with lawmakers, members of the Constitutional Commission and representatives of government agencies, the state-run news agency BelTA reported.

"A course towards confrontation has been undertaken. It is necessary to take a pause, cool down, assess the situation and move further," Zas said.