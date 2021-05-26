Putin signs law on ratifying military cooperation deal with Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on ratifying a treaty between Russia and Kazakhstan on military cooperation. The document adopted by the State Duma on May 11 and approved by the Federation Council on May 19 was posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Wednesday.

"To ratify the treaty on military cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan signed in the city of Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020," the law signed by the president says.

In compliance with the provisions of the treaty, bilateral military cooperation will cover a broad range of issues, including military education and personnel training, the delivery of armaments and hardware, participation in joint bilateral and multilateral drills and troop combat training.

The treaty also stipulates both countries’ interaction in peacekeeping activity and in the improvement of the bilateral regulatory and legal framework, as well as in culture and sports.

Under the treaty, the parties will hold staff negotiations and consultations on regional security and the joint employment of troops, conferences and workshops. The text of the document emphasizes that the treaty is not aimed against any other states.

The authorized agencies of Russia and Kazakhstan will be responsible for working out "a three-year program of strategic military partnership that will embrace the goals and tasks addressed in the course of military cooperation, the areas of military cooperation, the form and the timeframe of their implementation."

The plan of interaction will be approved annually while the expenditures that will arise in the course of the treaty’s fulfillment will be borne by both countries on their own.

It follows from the treaty that the states undertake to cooperate in the field of military intelligence and not to conduct intelligence activity against the other party.

Russia and Kazakhstan also undertake not to transfer information received from each other within the framework of interaction to third parties. Such data also may not be used to the detriment of the treaty’s member states.