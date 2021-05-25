Russian, Serbian military engineers to hold joint drills in Serbia

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Military engineers from Russia and Serbia will hold joint drills in the Balkan country that will last until June 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The personnel of the engineering troops of the Russian Armed Forces have arrived in the Republic of Serbia to take part in joint drills. During the drills, the Russian and Serbian servicemen will practice interoperability in accomplishing engineering support tasks," the statement says.

The Russian personnel will hold consultations and share the experience of accomplishing engineering support tasks they have gained in Russia and abroad, the ministry specified.

The drills will run until June 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.