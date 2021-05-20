Russia’s Shoigu discusses situation in Karabakh with Armenia’s Harutiunyan

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with Action Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutiunyan, Russian Defense Ministry disclosed Thursday.

"The sides discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the region and in the areas of operation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement says.

Earlier, the Ministry disclosed that a similar conversation took place on May 19 and earlier on May 17.