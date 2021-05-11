COVID-19 vaccination plan in Russia’s Armed Forces completed, says defense chief

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Over 800,000 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the Russian Armed Forces, the vaccination plan has been completed, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a conference call on Tuesday.
"To date, the Defense Ministry has obtained 850,000 doses of the Sputnik V jab, more than 800,000 people have been inoculated. The vaccination plan has been completed but active work in this direction in the armed forces continues," he said.
The minister emphasized that the jab prevents complications of the epidemic situation in the armed forces. "I issue an order to continue awareness-building with personnel, their family members and civilian staff on the necessity of vaccination," he said.
The defense chief noted that all activities carried out by the Ministry of Defense are conducted in compliance with preventive measures against the novel coronavirus infection. "Vaccine deliveries to the troops are organized in a planned and orderly manner," he said, reiterating that inoculation in the armed forces began with risk groups and combat units.