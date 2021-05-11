COVID-19 vaccination plan in Russia’s Armed Forces completed, says defense chief

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Over 800,000 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the Russian Armed Forces, the vaccination plan has been completed, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a conference call on Tuesday.

"To date, the Defense Ministry has obtained 850,000 doses of the Sputnik V jab, more than 800,000 people have been inoculated. The vaccination plan has been completed but active work in this direction in the armed forces continues," he said.