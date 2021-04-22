Russian military adequately responds to developments near borders, says defense chief

OPUK TRAINING GROUND /Crimea/, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are adequately responding to any developments near the country’s borders, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"The Russian Armed Forces are adequately responding to all the changes in the situation near Russia’s borders. Here, in Crimea, anti-amphibious defense of the sea coastline was practiced in the course of a surprise check," the defense chief said at a meeting on the results of the inspections of the Southern Military District’s troops and the Airborne Force.

"In the course of the drills, the personnel showed a high level of professional training. Units and formations complied with the time limits of going on high alert, moving to large distances and creating groupings of troops and forces and successfully fulfilling combat training tasks," the defense minister noted.

The drills involved Bal and Bastion coastal defense systems, Inokhodets drones, Raptor boats and also "other latest and cutting-edge weapon systems," Shoigu said.