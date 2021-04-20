Russia’s Armed Forces inoculate over 650,000 people against COVID-19, says defense chief

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have obtained over 700,000 doses of the jab against the novel coronavirus infection and over 650,000 servicemen, their family members and civilian personnel have already been inoculated, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"COVID-19 vaccination is under special control. From the onset of the inoculation drive, the army and the navy have received over 700,000 doses of the jab, and over 650,000 servicemen, their family members and civilian personnel have been inoculated," he said at Tuesday’s board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

He stressed that "all activities carried out by the Ministry of Defense are conducted in compliance with preventive measures against the novel coronavirus infection."

"Outbreaks of this infectious disease were prevented in the Armed Forces. Ninety-nine percent of those who got sick, have already recovered," the minister added.