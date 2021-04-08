One in three Russian National Guard members vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. About 2,500 employees and military personnel of the Russian Federal National Guard Service are vaccinated against coronavirus every day, almost one in three National Guard servicemen have developed immunity against COVID-19, National Guard Service Director Viktor Zolotov said in an interview with TASS.

"A vaccination campaign is underway in our agency, about 2,500 people are inoculated every day. According to our estimates, about one-third of the military personnel is protected against coronavirus," he said.