One in three Russian National Guard members vaccinated against COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. About 2,500 employees and military personnel of the Russian Federal National Guard Service are vaccinated against coronavirus every day, almost one in three National Guard servicemen have developed immunity against COVID-19, National Guard Service Director Viktor Zolotov said in an interview with TASS.
"A vaccination campaign is underway in our agency, about 2,500 people are inoculated every day. According to our estimates, about one-third of the military personnel is protected against coronavirus," he said.
Zolotov noted that the Russian National Guard’s healthcare organizations had increased the number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients after the start of the pandemic. Additional funds allocated by the government were used to purchase medical equipment, medicines and protective equipment, specialized vehicles, including ambulances.
"The measures that have been taken made it possible to prevent mass infections. The coronavirus incidence rate in the National Guard troops stands at just three-tenths of one percent," Zolotov said.