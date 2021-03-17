Troops in Russia’s east to hold large-scale drills on Sakhalin Island in late March

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The tactical drills with a live-fire exercise that will run on Russia’s Sakhalin Island next week will involve over 2,000 army corps troops, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Wednesday.

"Over 2,000 servicemen of the Eastern Military District’s army corps have moved to the Uspenovsky multi-service force training ground in Sakhalin where they will participate in a force-on-force tactical exercise. During the upcoming drills that will take place next week, the troops will practice conducting tactical operations for the defense of the island’s coast with live-fire from artillery guns and other types of armament and combat hardware," the press office specified.

Some tactical tasks will be based on the experience of present-day military conflicts, including the skills to fight strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles. The troop commanders will organize defense under a notional enemy’s jamming, the statement says.