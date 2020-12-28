Russia’s top brass shows Orion strike drone with armament for first time

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry presented two 2021 calendars, with one of them showing the Orion long-range drone in its strike and reconnaissance version (the ‘Inokhodets’ experimental design work) for the first time.

"The Defense Ministry of Russia shows the ‘Inokhodets’ reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

In the photo, the drone is shown with beam holders under the wings for fastening the armament and the attached ammunition. The drone has a desert camouflage color.

The Orion (the ‘Inokhodets’ experimental design work) is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg. The drone has a service ceiling of 7.5 km and its flight endurance is 24 hours with the standard payload. It can develop a speed of up to 200 km/h.

The calendar also shows the photos of the Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter, the BMPT-72 ‘Terminator’ tank support combat vehicle, the heavy Armata infantry fighting vehicle and other military hardware.

The calendars can be downloaded on the ministry’s website.