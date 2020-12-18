Combat training of Russian troops not affected by coronavirus pandemic — deputy minister

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus pandemic had no effect on the combat training of Russian servicemen in 2020, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Lt. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, published on Friday.

"Despite a complicated epidemiological situation in 2020, the intensity and quality of training not just remained at the same level, it even demonstrated a five-percent increase in the number of cross-branch exercises as compared to the previous year," he said.

"Of course, we had to postpone some of them from winter to summer, but we did not cancel any of them," the deputy minister added.

In his words, a total of 18,500 combat training events were held in 2020.

"The armed forces fulfilled the tasks set by the country’s leadership for the 2020 academic year," Yevkurov said.