Russian peacekeepers to keep contributing to fulfilling Nagorno-Karabakh deal

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh will continue contributing to the implementation of a deal on swapping prisoners of war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Commander of the Russian contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov told reporters on Monday.

"Russia’s peacekeepers will keep contributing to full implementation of the trilateral agreement," Muradov stressed.

The commander recalled that earlier on Monday a Russian plane had delivered to Baku and handed over to Azerbaijan 12 people, while the Azerbaijani side returned 44 people. This came after a major groundwork, which the Russian peacekeepers had carried out with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. The all-for-all prisoner swap was conducted in accordance with the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the agreement, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region.