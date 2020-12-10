Russian peacekeepers report no ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh is being observed fully, with no violations or provocations reported during the past day, Dmitry Perepelkin, a deputy chief of the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s reconciliation center, said on Thursday.

"The peacekeeping contingent is exercising control, under its mandate, of the implementation of the agreements on the cessation of fire and hostilities along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in the peacekeeping operation zone is calm. Neither ceasefire violations nor provocations were reported," he said.

According to Perepelkin, Russian peacekeepers are controlling the ceasefire at 23 observation posts and conduct patrol missions along the contact line and in the Lachinsky corridor. They also ensure safe movements of civilian population and escort refugees returning to the homes in Nagorno-Karabakh. Apart from that, Russian servicemen conduct humanitarian operations and help restore civil infrastructure facilities.

By today, more than 36,000 people have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh. Public transport, government, medical and educational establishments have resumed operation. The electricity supply system has been restored to 85% thanks to Russian peacekeepers. The gas supplies system has been fully restored.

The second military hospital has been organized in the settlement of Mardakert. Russian peacekeepers jointly with employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross have organized exchange of the bodies of those killed between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh basically comprises units of the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District.

The Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command is stationed in Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in the area is monitored round-the-clock.