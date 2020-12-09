State trials of latest artillery systems to wrap up in 2021

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The state trials of a new family of artillery and mortar armament for the Russian Army will be completed next year, Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov said on Wednesday.

"State trials are ongoing under the Nabrosok R&D work. There are plans to complete them in 2021, which will result in a whole range of highly mobile mortar armament mounted on various types of chassis, including for Arctic operation," the Army chief said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The new family of artillery and mortar armament will boost the mobility and firepower of battalion-level artillery, he stressed.

Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Salyukov earlier said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper that the work on developing a new family of artillery and mortar systems would be completed in 2022 and Russia’s Defense Ministry was set to purchase this armament under the defense procurement plan.