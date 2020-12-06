Russian military medics begin to provide aid to Stepanakert population - defense ministry

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian military medics have begun to provide aid to the local population of Stepanakert, the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Sunday.

"During the day, Russian military medics have provided aid to about 40 local residents," the ministry informed, adding that general practitioners, surgeons and other medical specialists are working on site.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the 15th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade form the bulk of the peacekeeping force. Russian observation posts have been set up along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The peacekeeping operation command is located in Stepanakert. Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation is organized.