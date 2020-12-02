Putin hopes for Moscow-led security bloc’s joint efforts to preserve historical truth

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should join efforts to stand up for the truth about World War Two.

"I am convinced that we should act on in solidarity to protect the memory of the Great Victory, the heroism of our peoples at the cost of huge and irrevocable sacrifices made to save the world from Nazism," the Russian president said at a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on Wednesday.

According to Putin, "it is not only a tribute to those who fought against the enemy, but also it is a clear signal to the entire international community about the unanimity of the organization’s member states and their resolve to defend peace and security together."

Putin recalled that military units of the CSTO nations took part in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of Victory.

"We are grateful to our allies for their support for Russia’s initiatives in international venues aimed at preserving the historical truth and at countering the justification of Nazism in any manifestation. All the CSTO member states coauthored a corresponding Russia-drafted resolution of the UN General Assembly," the Russian president emphasized.