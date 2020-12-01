Shoigu notes stronger cooperation by CSTO defense ministries

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Measures taken by the Collective Security Treaty Organization have enhanced cooperation by the member-countries’ defense ministries, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"They (measures - TASS) allowed for coping with priority tasks of Russia’s chairmanship of the organization and promoted cooperation by our countries’ defense ministries," he said at the CSTO defense ministers’ meeting.

Among the activities held during the reviewed period Shoigu noted the celebrations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany and the parade in Red Square on June 24. He thanked his CSTO counterparts for participation in this event.

Also, Shoigu looked back on the first-ever joint meeting of CIS, SCO and CSTO defense ministers. He described the meeting as "an important contribution to strengthening the CSTO’s status and image, creating a common stance on global security issues, and to a dialogue of trust and greater mutual understanding.

He recalled that the defense ministers on that day visited the museum complex Road of Memory.

"I would like to stress that all CSTO member states took part in forming its information basis," Shoigu said.