Putin stresses need to harmonize post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-terror laws

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia considers it important for member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to harmonize their legislation on the fight against drug trafficking, international terrorism and extremism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to a session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, the Kremlin website reported on Monday.

"In the conditions of the increase of such common challenges for us as international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and illegal migration, we attach great importance to the activity of the Parliamentary Assembly for ensuring the timely ratification of documents adopted within the CSTO on harmonizing the national legislation in the sphere of security," the president’s message says.

"Elaborating common approaches to countering threats related to interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states is also an important area of inter-parliamentary cooperation," Putin said.

"And, naturally, the coordination of efforts aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic is becoming especially important today," Putin stressed.

Strengthening security in the CSTO space and developing the collective defense potential in close coordination with partners are key priorities for Russia’s CSTO presidency this year, the Russian leader said.