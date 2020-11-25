{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
ARMENIA–AZERBAIJAN CONFLICT

Russian peacekeepers help over 11,000 refugees to return to their homes

The Russian Defense Ministry said that peacekeepers render various assistance to local authorities

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Since November 14, Russian peacekeepers ensured the return of over 11,000 Nagorno-Karabakh residents to their homes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian peacekeepers ensure the safety of civilian traffic via the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh. <…> Since November 14, Russian peacekeepers ensured the safe return of more than 11,000 Nagorno-Karabakh inhabitants to their places of former residence," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that peacekeepers render various assistance to local authorities, inclunding helping to restore traffic, electricity and water supplies to social facilities and houses. Russian patrols escort trucks delivering food and essentials to remote villages.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region.

Units of Russia’s 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade comprise the bulk of the peacekeeping contingent in the region. They have been deployed along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor, connecting Armenia and the unrecognized republic.

