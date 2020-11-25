UK to remain party to Open Skies Treaty after US withdrawal — Foreign Office

LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will remain a party to the Open Skies Treaty despite the US withdrawal from this multilateral agreement, a UK Foreign Office spokesperson told TASS on Tuesday.

"The UK remains committed to the Open Skies Treaty, which benefits Euro-Atlantic security by building understanding and confidence through military transparency," the spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump declared on May 21 Washington was going to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which provides for inspection flights over member countries’ territories to monitor military activities. He motivated this step by Russia’s alleged violation of the treaty. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a written statement that the decision to withdraw from the treaty will come into effect in six months after May 22, i.e. on November 22. Moscow denies these accusations saying it is committed to the treaty and puts forward counterclaims.

On Sunday, Washington officially confirmed it was no longer party to the treaty. A statement to this effect was released by the US Department of State.