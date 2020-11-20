Russia’s Emergencies Ministry to build up taskforce in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is planning to build up its grouping in Nagorno-Karabakh, Head of the Ministry’s International Activity Department Vladimir Solovyov said on Friday.

"The grouping [of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Nagorno-Karabakh] will be increased. There are plans to send psychologists who will work there," he said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces would remain at their positions while Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on November 13 on creating an inter-agency humanitarian response center for Nagorno-Karabakh. It includes representatives of the Emergencies Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Federal Security Service as well as representatives of other federal bodies of executive power concerned. The Defense Ministry of Russia has been assigned the task of resolving organizational issues.