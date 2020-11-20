Russian military engineers restoring infrastructure facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian military engineers are assisting civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in restoring infrastructure facilities damaged during military activities, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Friday.

"Russian peacekeepers are providing all possible assistance to local authorities in their efforts to restore civilian life. Military engineers are helping restore traffic, as well as power and water supplies to social facilities and homes," he pointed out, adding that the Inter-Agency Humanitarian Response Center was being established to resolve humanitarian issues.

"The first group of the center’s peacekeeping force has arrived in Armenia and began its work in the city of Stepanakert," Konashenkov said.

Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said earlier on Friday that bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh was over and humanitarian issues were taking center stage.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said that Azerbaijan and Armenia would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian observation points have been established along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor connecting the region with Armenia. The peacekeeping operation’s command is stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert.