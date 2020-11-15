Russia starts setting up humanitarian response center in Stepanakert

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has started setting up an inter-agency humanitarian response center in Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic, the Russian National Defense Management Center said on Sunday.

"The establishment of the inter-agency humanitarian response center will be fully completed by November 20, 2020. Since this date the center will start fulfilling the entire range of humanitarian response tasks assigned to it," the center said.

The center's grouping will be reinforced by a task force of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry as well as the forces and hardware of the Federal Security Service’s Border Service and representatives of other federal bodies of the executive power.

Besides, Russian peacekeepers started escorting through the Lachinsky corridor buses with refugees, who are returning to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since November 14, as part of a Russian peacekeeping contingent in Stepanakert a task force of the center has been deployed, which will ensure security during the refugees’ return to Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 14, it escorted nine buses (250 people) through the Lachinsky corridor and another 19 buses (475 people) will be escorted on Sunday.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

Under the agreements, the Agdamsky district will be returned to Azerbaijan by November 20, the Kelbadjarsky district by November 15 and the Lachinsky district by December 1.