Eight more transport planes deliver Russian peacekeepers to Yerevan

ULYANOVSK, November 11. /TASS/. Eight planes with Russian servicemen and special equipment landed at aerodromes in Yerevan for participating in the peacekeeping mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The personnel started unloading the equipment, armored personnel carriers and vehicles, the statement says.

"After the unloading operation at the Erebuni aerodrome is over, the units will perform a 300km march to the amassment area (the town of Goris)," Russia’s Defense Ministry specified.

Overall, 1,960 personnel, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 motor and special vehicles will be airlifted for deploying the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will basically comprise units of the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District, the ministry said.

The Russian peacekeepers will set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command will be stationed in the area of Stepanakert in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry specified.