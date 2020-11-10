Russian defense chief to aid families of officers killed in helicopter crash over Armenia

SOCHI, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to provide aid to the families of Russian officers killed in a helicopter crash over Armenia.
"I am asking the defense minister to provide aid to the families of those killed," Putin said during a session with the Defense Ministry’s leadership on Tuesday.
On November 9, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan from a man-portable air-defense system. Two crewmembers were killed, one was injured. Azerbaijan later claimed responsibility for the crash, informing that it downed the Russian helicopter by mistake and offering to pay damages.
Putin and members of the session honored the officers’ memory with a minute of silence.