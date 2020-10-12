Russian, Turkish defense chiefs discuss stabilization of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syria and Libya in a phone call.

"The Russian and Turkish defense ministers discussed issues of stabilizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and exchanged views on the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and Libya," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense earlier reported that the telephone conversation had taken place.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

At the talks held at Russia’s initiative in Moscow, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire, which came into effect at 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 in order to exchange detainees and the bodies of those killed in the fighting.