Artillery exercises involving 6,000 men end in Russia’s four regions

YEKATERINBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Exercises by artillery units of the Central Military District involving more than 6,000 men have ended at proving grounds in Tyva and the Kemerovo, Orenburg and Chelyabinsk regions, the district’s press-service said on Friday.

"The artillery personnel practiced fire support tactics based on the experience of combat operations in modern armed conflicts," the news release says. "Also, the participating forces coped with offensive tasks and supported armor and mechanized infantry units using drones Orlan-10 and artillery reconnaissance systems Aistyonok and Zoopark-1M."

Involved in the exercises conducted since September 1 were 1,500 pieces of military equipment, such as 152mm howitzers 2A65 Msta-B, multiple rocket launchers 9P140 Uragan and BM-21 Grad and self-propelled howitzers 2C3 Akatsiya.