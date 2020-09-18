{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Artillery exercises involving 6,000 men end in Russia’s four regions

1,500 pieces of military equipment were involved uch as 152mm howitzers 2A65 Msta-B, multiple rocket launchers 9P140 Uragan and BM-21 Grad and self-propelled howitzers 2C3 Akatsiya

YEKATERINBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Exercises by artillery units of the Central Military District involving more than 6,000 men have ended at proving grounds in Tyva and the Kemerovo, Orenburg and Chelyabinsk regions, the district’s press-service said on Friday.

"The artillery personnel practiced fire support tactics based on the experience of combat operations in modern armed conflicts," the news release says. "Also, the participating forces coped with offensive tasks and supported armor and mechanized infantry units using drones Orlan-10 and artillery reconnaissance systems Aistyonok and Zoopark-1M."

Involved in the exercises conducted since September 1 were 1,500 pieces of military equipment, such as 152mm howitzers 2A65 Msta-B, multiple rocket launchers 9P140 Uragan and BM-21 Grad and self-propelled howitzers 2C3 Akatsiya.

NATO boosts its presence in Black Sea, Russian Defense Ministry says
The overall duration of their missions has increased by 33% compared to last year
Tikhanovskaya ready to give Lukashenko ‘security guarantees’ if he steps down ‘peacefully’
Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election
Lukashenko asks Russia to supply new weapons to Belarus
Too much absurdity in Navalny case to take anyone’s word on trust — Kremlin
Moscow keeps trying to obtain the results of tests of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny from the Organization for the Prohibition ​​​​​​of Chemical Weapons, but to no avail, the spokesman revealed
EU meddling: MP castigates Brussels’ call to scrap amendments to Russian Constitution
The legislator decried the European Parliament's appeal as meddling in Russia’s internal affairs
Brussels wants to deprive Minsk of loans, to impose sanctions against Russian citizens
The vote will be held at a parliamentary session on Thursday
Russia eliminated all reserves of nerve agent Novichok — foreign intelligence chief
Poisonous substances were not present in Russian blogger Alexei Navalny’s body at the moment of his departure from Russia to Germany for treatment, the director of the foreign intelligence service stated
Recovered COVID-19 patients may emit virus up to 90 days, top sanitary doctor says
An individual without symptoms is feeling great and has excellent blood tests but he is still emitting the virus nasally, Anna Popova said
Ankara dragging feet on meeting its commitments under agreement on Idlib: Russian diplomat
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib province and other measures aimed to regulate the situation during the talks in Moscow on March 5
Developed world has more faith in Putin than Trump, US pollster reveals
The survey took place between June 10 and August 3 among residents of 13 states
European Parliament’s claims indicate foreign intelligence behind Navalny case — speaker
On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in regards to the Navalny incident urging the EU to levy sanctions on Russia and suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction
Lukashenko says foreign strategists tried to split Belarusian elite
He made a statement on an attempt to split the Belarusian elite referring to the nomination of his former assistant Valery Tsepkalo as a presidential candidate
Russian diplomat slams EU’s idea of naming human rights sanctions after Navalny
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, certain political forces in the EU are boosting an information campaign aimed at making sure that Brussels won’t backpedal on its destructive policy towards Moscow
Belarusian opposition figurehead Kolesnikova charged with calling for seizure of power
The charges were brought on September 16, according to the country’s Investigative Committee
Russian scientists create chip that accelerates development of 6G networks
Introducing sixth generation communication networks requires solving such technological tasks as deployment of relatively more base stations closer to the subscriber, according to the presidential representative on digital and technological development
US missile defense system deployment may destabilize world, Russian security chief warns
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization believes that the deployment of the US missile defense system may lead to the buildup of missile weapons globally, the Russian Security Council secretary said after a videoconference with his SCO counterparts
Press review: Belarusians fed up with protests and Russian voters end up as big winners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 14th
Kremlin blasts Poland’s accusations over Kaczynski’s plane crash
Peskov said he is unaware whether Poland had sent a request on arresting the Smolensk air traffic controllers
Press review: EU plots own bloc-wide Magnitsky Act and Moscow, Minsk bolster defense ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 17
Belarusian opposition ready for dialogue with authorities given election recount
Member of the presidium of the Belarusian Coordination Council Pavel Latushko asserted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "would never go for it"
Development of SSJ New aircraft planned to be completed in 2023
The SSJ New aircraft is a modification of the Superjet 100 with the maximum import substitution of components and systems
Unparalleled Russian helicopter equipment goes into production
A doppler velocimeter for Mi and Ka helicopters has been rolled out, according to the manufacturer
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
West plotted Belarusian protests for ten years — Lukashenko
The president of Belarus said that the orchestrators of the current events built their tactics in accordance with the classic American textbook of color revolutions
Minsk forced to shut down borders with Lithuania, Poland and boost control with Ukraine
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that he would not want to see a war waged in his country
Roscosmos to sign contract on nuclear-powered space tug project by year-end
The prospective space tug would have the capacity to generate energy in the autonomous mode, with the help of a megawatt-class nuclear reactor
EU should approve its own sanctions regime named after Navalny — top diplomat Borrell
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell recalled the US Magnitsky sanctions regime targeting grave human rights abuses
Russian embassy asks US to explain report on assistance to 'Ukrainian units in Crimea'
"In other words, unnamed US officials speak about their country’s support of terrorist activities in third countries," the diplomats noted
Russian diplomat: Ukraine’s military activity destabilizes region
According to him, Ukraine conducts exercises with aggressive scenarios and involvement of NATO forces, as well as upgrades military infrastructure, builds up military capabilities and tests new weapons systems
European Court of Justice rejects Rosneft's appeal against EU sanctions
The appeal challenged the legality of imposing EU sanctions against the company in connection with the situation in Ukraine
Sinopec intends to expand oil refinery infrastructure on Hainan
According to statistics, in the first quarter of 2020, Hainan exported petroleum products worth 4.56 billion yuan ($ 642 million)
Roscosmos did not refuse cooperation with USA on Venus exploration
Head of Roscosmos’ press service Vladimir Ustimenko noted that the state corporation welcomes the participation of other states in the mission
US stage-managing Belarusian unrest, says Russian foreign intelligence chief
The director of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR stated that Washington had provided about $20 million for staging anti-government demonstrations in Belarus
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet tracks movements of US, UK combat ships in Black Sea
Earlier in the day, the US Navy’s 6th Fleet informed that the spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Yuma was heading into the Black Sea to begin routine maritime operations in support of US allies in the region
Russian Admiral Essen frigate tracking US destroyer in Black Sea
USS Roosevelt had begun its northbound transit into the BlackSea from the Mediterranean "to begin routine maritime operations"
Special Operations troops conduct live firing at Russian-Belarusian joint military drills
The drills are currently in its first stage
Russia plans to send mission to Venus
Projects of Venus missions are included in the united government program of Russia’s space exploration for 2021-2030
Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries
The airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova did not specify those countries
Kremlin alarmed at actions by foreign powers along Russia’s Eastern Strategic Direction
The defense chief earlier announced plans to create a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade in the Eastern Military District in light of the uneasiness in the region
President Putin to instruct government to appoint Gazprom as single gas program operator
Earlier it was reported that the Russian Energy Ministry intends to reduce the average period of connecting the population to gas from 240-280 days to 120-130 days by creating a single operator in each region
China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion
According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months
Press review: NATO flexes muscles near Belarus and Israel’s plans after UAE-Bahrain deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 16
Rostec explains Trump’s campaign ad blunder by aesthetics of Russian-made weapons
A digital ad features several servicemen - one carrying an AK-47 assault rifle - and Mig-29 fighter jets flying overhead
Russia’s EU envoy vows Nord Stream 2 will withstand threat of sanctions
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU also expressed doubt that possible EU sanctions due to the incident with Navalny could affect Russia's participation in the SWIFT international settlement system
Hainan to ease visa travel in the near future
At the same time, the authorities intend to simplify border control
Russian flamethrower missile system crews conduct live firing drills near Nizhny Novgorod
The drills involved over 520 people and up to 35 vehicles
Russian mission poses several questions to EU over Navalny affair
The document was earlier referred to the European Parliament
China unveils details of Hainan's free port development
The government said that the port project will be implemented in two stages
Second Russian COVID-19 vaccine develops immunity for at least 6 months, researcher says
The expert added that the vaccine forms an immune response among a wide variety of coronavirus types
Germany proposes 1 bln euro deal to US to reject sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The EU leaders will discuss the future of the Nord Stream 2 project at the September 24-25 summit, according to official information
Two Russian air defense regiments to be rearmed with S-400 systems
Before the end of this year, the District will receive over 500 new and upgraded vehicles
