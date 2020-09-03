Russian Navy ships sent to assist tanker in distress in Indian Ocean

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. A group of the Pacific Fleet’s combat ships has been urgently sent to render assistance to the tanker New Diamond in distress in the Indian Ocean, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Thursday.

"A group of the Pacific Fleet’s combat ships comprising the large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Vinogradov and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma making a planned transit to the Andaman Sea for participating in the Indra Navy Russian-Indian joint naval exercise has been sent to the area in the Indian Ocean where the tanker New Diamond (the port of registry Panama) is in distress," the statement says.

The tanker New Diamond was sailing from Kuwait to India. It is currently staying 180 miles off the coast of Sri Lanka.

"The team, except for two crewmembers, has left the tanker and is staying on rescue craft at sea," the Center specified.

The Pacific Fleet’s ships have already begun their transit to the area where the tanker is in distress, it said.