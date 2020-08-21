China condemns US’s plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia

BEIJING, August 21. /TASS/. China decisively denounces the US’s plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific Region (APR), Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday.

"China decisively condemns the US’s plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific Region, and expresses its sharp displeasure with constant pressure on China and the neighboring countries, as well as with constant provocations at China’s borders," the Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

Earlier, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea disclosed that Washington mulls deploying intermediate-range missiles in the regions, including on the Japanese territory. Japanese media also reported that the US initiated consultations with Tokyo on deployment of new intermediate-range missiles after Washington withdraws from the INF treaty; however, Japanese authorities did not officially confirm these reports.

Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that Russia views the US’s plans as highly risky. According to Zakharova, deployment of new American missiles in the region would provoke a new dangerous round of arms race.

"We must also take into account that such armaments will also create additional risks for our territory as well, including objects of strategic importance, which would naturally require taking necessary response measures - which I would call compensatory," the diplomat underscored

The INF Treaty

On August 2, 2019, the US voided the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Washington justified its actions by Russia’s alleged refusal to comply with the US’s ultimatum to destroy the 9M729 missiles, which, according to Washington and its NATO allies, violate the Treaty’s terms. Moscow denies these allegations, saying that 9M729’s specifications stay within the parameters, allowed by the treaty, and posed its own complaints against Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that emergency of the US’s intermediate-range missiles in Asia will cause a symmetrical response and will create new threats.