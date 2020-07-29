Over 20 Russian Black Sea Fleet ships to hold naval battle in drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 29. /TASS/. Over 20 Black Sea Fleet ships deployed to naval ranges to practice fire against sea and coastal targets and hold air defense and anti-saboteur drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The ships have deployed to combat training ranges as part of same-type or all-arms tactical groups to train in holding a naval battle, conducing air and anti-saboteur defense, eliminating sea and coastal targets and defending a ship during its anchorage in an unsafe roadstead," the press office said in a statement.

The ships’ crews will also practice eliminating a notional fire or a hull breach during ship damage control drills, the statement says.

The drills involve over 20 combat ships, including the frigate Admiral Essen, the guard ship Pytlivy, the patrol vessel Dmitry Rogachyov, the missile corvettes Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia, the large amphibious assault ships Tsezar Kunikov and Saratov and the Fleet’s auxiliary vessels, the press office specified.

The naval tactical groups are holding their maneuvers with the support of aircraft and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces.