Russian Northern Fleet warship strikes enemy air targets in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, July 23. /TASS/. The crew of the Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk held firings against air targets during tactical drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"During the qualification exercises, the personnel practiced the element of organizing the ship’s air defense against the threat of a notional enemy’s air strikes. The practical episode of the drills was accomplished by the teams of Kinzhal surface-to-air missile systems, which conducted missile launches against a simulated air target," the press office said in a statement.

During its deployment to the sea, the crew of the Severomorsk also practiced various maneuvering elements and held ship damage control drills.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armament. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

On Russia’s Navy Day on July 26, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk will participate in the parade of ships in the Kola Bay roadstead off the town of Severomorsk, and will also demonstrate its combat capabilities in one of the episodes of the military and sports event.