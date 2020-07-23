Russian Black Sea Fleet forces return to home bases after snap combat readiness check

SEVASTOPOL, July 23. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet ships and coastal defense troops returned to their bases after a snap combat readiness check that involved over 3,000 personnel, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet naval and coastal units involved in the surprise combat readiness inspection returned to their permanent bases from combat training ranges and designated positioning areas… The measures involved over 3,000 servicemen and more than 300 items of hardware, including warships, aircraft, and also the personnel and equipment of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps," the press office said in a statement.

During the surprise inspection, various exercises in the Black Sea involved about 20 combat ships, including the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich, the guard ship Pytlivy, the patrol vessel Dmitry Rogachev and the small missile ships Vyshny Volochyok, Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia, the statement says.

Also, the troops of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps, including marine infantry and coastal defense units, held comprehensive drills at the Opuk training ground with the landing of the marine assault force and a live-fire exercise.

The snap combat readiness check of the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, marine infantry of the Northern and Pacific Fleets, some units of central subordination and the Airborne Force was held on July 17 - 21 on order of Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Vladimir Putin.

The surprise combat readiness check involved about 150,000 troops, around 400 aircraft, over 26,000 items of armament, military and special hardware and over 100 warships and support vessels.