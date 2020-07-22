Russian troops employ drone-simulating targets for first time in Tajikistan drills

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The armored and motor rifle units of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan employed drone-simulating targets for the first time during tactical drills, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

"Shooting sections with target sets simulating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were created for the first time during the drills. The new types of targets are being introduced due to the increased role of UAVs and the analysis of the experience of present-day military conflicts," the press office said in a statement.

During two days, the crews of T-72 tanks and motor rifle units supported by artillery were mastering cohesion with attached and supporting forces in conducting a present-day all-arms battle. The troops also practiced attacking the frontline of the enemy’s defense, seizing advantageous frontiers and camouflaging positions, the statement says.

Overall, the drills involved about 500 personnel and more than 50 items of armament and military hardware.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under the agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.