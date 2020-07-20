Crimea’s defense industries will definitely be in demand, says Putin

KERCH, July 20. /TASS/. Defense industries located in Russia’s Crimea will have enough orders from the government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday when speaking to workers of the Zaliv shipbuilding yard in Kerch.

He underlined that the peninsula is receiving large-scale orders of the military and industrial complex nature. "Of course, we always think about what else to do. But we will definitely load Crimea’s industries," the leader said, when asked about future defense orders for private enterprises in Crimea.

The president recalled the support measures under the policy of the state program for the development of the military and industrial complex that has been in place for many years now. "It should be said that we established it in time, because [we managed] to significantly revamp the industrial base," he noted.