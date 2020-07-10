Russia’s top brass to prioritize using self-driving vehicles in Arctic

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry prioritizes using self-driving vehicles in the Arctic, the Extreme North and the Far East, Head of the Army General Khrulyov Military Logistics Academy Lieutenant-General Andrei Toporov said on Friday.

In April, the Kamaz truck maker held successful trials of self-driving trucks in the Polar region, during which control posts were also tested, the general said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Following the tests, Deputy Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov defined this area of developing military motor vehicles as the most promising and priority activity for the Arctic and also for the regions of the Extreme North or the Far East with harsh climatic and rough road conditions," he said.