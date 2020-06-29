Two latest nuclear-powered subs to enter service with Russian Navy by year-end

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The latest nuclear-powered submarines Kazan and Knyaz Oleg are scheduled for their delivery to the Russian Navy this year, CEO of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said at a press conference on Monday.

"We expect both the submarine Kazan and the submarine Knyaz Oleg to enter service with the Navy before the end of this year," the chief executive said.

The submarine Knyaz Oleg is the improved Project 955A (Borei-A) first serial-produced fourth-generation submarine designed to form the backbone of Russia’s seaborne strategic nuclear forces. Under the state armament program, shipbuilders are set to build 10 Project 955 and 955A submarines for the Russian Navy.

Under the contract, the Knyaz Oleg is due to be delivered to the Navy in 2020. As Izvestia daily reported earlier, the latest nuclear-powered sub will enter service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet.

The improved Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarine Kazan armed with cruise missiles is being prepared for its state trials that are expected to start in autumn. This is the Project 885M first serial-produced fourth-generation submarine. Its weapons suite will include Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, which the Navy is actively testing at present.